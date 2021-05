ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Turkey

Was An Employee Automatically Unfairly Dismissed For Refusing To Attend Work Due To The Covid-19 Pandemic? Wrigleys Solicitors Tribunal considers application of workplace protection in cases of ‘serious and imminent danger'. As staff begin to return to the workplace, employers will be hoping to avoid confrontations...

Unwinding Lockdown: When Can Office Workers Return To The Workplace? Brahams Dutt Badrick French LLP With good progress being made on the Government's proposed roadmap out of lockdown and the vaccination roll out, we consider when office-based employers can bring workers back to the workplace.

EU Expected To Approve UK's Data Privacy Regime Littler Mendelson Following Brexit, the European Commission is working on an adequacy decision concerning the UK, which will be announced before the end of June 2021.

Addiction And The Equality Act 2010 Fletcher Day Employee welfare, particularly in respect of health and safety at work and mental health, is an incredibly hot topic as employers navigate the roadmap out...

Just For Snitches? What Employers Need To Know Before The German Whistleblower Protection Act Comes Into Effect lus Laboris What will the new German Whistleblower Protection Act mean for employers? This article explains.