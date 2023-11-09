BULLETIN: LABOR LAW AND SOCIAL SECURITY 2023-061 11/08/2023

COMMUNIQUÉ ON AMENDING THE COMMUNIQUÉ ON WORKPLACE HAZARD CLASSES RELATED TO OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY

With Communiqué on Amending the Communiqué on Workplace Hazard Classes Related to Occupational Health and Safety published by Ministry of Labor and Social Security in Official Gazette dated 11/08/2023 and numbered 32276, amendment, addition, and repeal have been made in certain business lines included in workplace hazard classes list in Annex-1 of Communiqué on Workplace Hazard Classes Related to Occupational Health and Safety.

BULLETIN: LABOR LAW AND SOCIAL SECURITY 2023-063 18/08/2023

SOCIAL SECURITY INSTITUTION (SSI) ANNOUNCEMENT ON POSTPONING THE SUBMISSION DATE OF WITHHOLDING TAX RETURN AND PREMIUM SERVICE RETURN / MONTHLY PREMIUM AND SERVICE DOCUMENTS FOR CERTAIN PROVINCES AND DISTRICTS

Announcement on "Postponing the Submission Date of Withholding Tax Return and Premium Service Return / Monthly Premium and Service Documents" was published by Social Security Institution General Directorate of Insurance Premiums on 18/08/2023. If withholding tax returns and premium service returns/monthly premium and service documents regarding June 2023 are submitted until 22/08/2023, and relevant premium debts are paid until 31/08/2023 (including this date) by private and public workplace employers who employ insurees and operate in Adana, Diyarbakır, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elâzığ, Şanlıurfa provinces and other districts except for İslâhiye and Nurdağı districts of Gaziantep province, and Gürün district of Sivas province, such documents/returns will be deemed to have been submitted within the legal period and the premiums will be deemed to have been paid within the legal term, and administrative fines and delay fines/late fees will not be applied.

BULLETIN: LABOR LAW AND SOCIAL SECURITY 2023-064 24/08/2023

SUPPORT FOR QUALIFIED PERSONNEL IN INDUSTRY

Support Program for Qualified Personnel in Industry, developed by Small and Medium Industry Development Organization (KOSGEB), is a "General Support Program" introduced to increase quality and efficient production and has entered into force on 24/03/2023. This program, which was previously carried out under the name of Support for Qualified Personnel, had been reevaluated as Support for Qualified Personnel in Industry.

The program has been renewed as "Support for Qualified Personnel in Industry" in 2023, and the upper limit of the support has been updated as TRY 100,000. As for the companies with R&D centers and operating in Techno Parks, positive discrimination was made, and the upper limit of support was increased from TRY 75,000 to TRY 150,000.

LABOR LAW AND SOCIAL SECURITY 2023-065 24/08/2023

WITHIN THE SCOPE OF EMPLOYMENT SUPPORT PROJECT FOR SYRIANS UNDER TEMPORARY PROTECTION, QUOTAS WERE ALLOCATED TO TURKISH EMPLOYMENT AGENCY (İŞKUR) SERVICE CENTERS FOR APPLIED TRAINING PROGRAMS (UEP)

Alt has been decided by the European Union to provide funding support for the Syrian refugees in Turkey, and accordingly, "ISDEP-II Project for Supporting Transition to the Labor Market" has been established to be carried out under the EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey (FRIT). In cooperation with Ministry of Family, Labor, and Social Services, İŞKUR, and the World Bank, the Employment Support Project for Syrians Under Temporary Protection has been established and the Applied Training Program has been

implemented in order to increase the employment of Syrian refugees of working age and prevent unregistered work.

BULLETIN: LABOR LAW AND SOCIAL SECURITY 2023-066 25/08/2023

COMMUNIQUÉ ON APPROXIMATE UNIT COSTS OF CONSTRUCTION FOR 2023/2 TO BE USED IN THE CALCULATION OF ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING SERVICE FEES

With Communiqué on Approximate Unit Costs of Construction for 2023/2 to be Used in the Calculation of Architectural and Engineering Service Fees, published by Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change in Official Gazette dated 12/08/2023 and numbered 32277, approximate unit costs of construction for 2023/2 have been redetermined.

Approximate Unit Costs of Construction for 2023/2, which are important in Minimum Labor calculations and will be used in calculation of architectural and engineering service fees, are explained in the Communiqué, by taking into account the class of construction based on architectural services, including general expenses (15%) and contractor profit (10%), excluding VAT.

BULLETIN: LABOR LAW AND SOCIAL SECURITY 2023-067 25/08/2023

SOCIAL SECURITY INSTITUTION'S GENERAL LETTER ON CONSTRUCTION UNIT COSTS

Social Security Institution General Directorate of Insurance Premiums has published a General Letter on "Construction Unit Costs" dated 23/08/2023 regarding the issue of which costs will be taken as basis as of 01/07/2023 about the minimum labor

investigation process for private construction workplaces.

Accordingly, provided that in calculating cost of construction completed in the year it started, the unit cost determined for that year is taken as basis,

in investigation process for private construction works started in 2023 and completed before 01/07/2023, cost prices in Communiqué on Approximate Unit Costs of Construction for 2023 published in Official Gazette dated 11/02/2023 and numbered 32101,

in investigation process for private construction works started in 2023 and completed on or after 01/07/2023, cost prices in Communiqué on Approximate Unit Costs of Construction for 2023/2 published in Official Gazette dated 12/08/2023 and numbered 32277

should be taken as basis.

