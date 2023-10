ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Turkey

Wear Makeup – A Reasonable Request Or Sexual Harassment? Herrington Carmichael In a recent case against the high-end restaurant Tattu, based in Soho, London, the Employment Tribunal found that instructing female employees to wear makeup...

Arbeitsmarktkontrollen in der Schweiz CONVINUS Die Schweiz hat am 1. Juni 2002 das Personenfreizügigkeitsabkommen mit der Europäischen Union abgeschlossen. Dadurch dürfen EU- und Schweizer Staatsbürger innerhalb der EU...

Understanding Fit Notes: What Can Employers Learn From The New Guidance? Lewis Silkin The Department for Work and Pension has updated its guidance for employers and line managers on ‘getting the most out of the fit note'.

Can ChatGPT Answer My Employment Questions? Withers LLP I have recently heard a couple of common UK employment law myths being bandied around more often than usual and wanted to see if ChatGPT could provide some answers, or if the AI was actually the culprit.

New Legislation On Rights To Predictable Working Hours Due In September 2024 Price Bailey The Workers (Predictable Terms and Conditions) Act 2023 is expected to come into force in September 2024, and will implement a new statutory right for workers to request a more predictable working pattern.