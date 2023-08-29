Sosyal Güvenlik Kurumu tarafından 09.08.2023 tarihinde yapılan duyuruya göre Çalışılmadığına Dair Bildirim Giriş Sistemi uygulamasına giriş güvenliğini artırmak amacıyla sms onay kodu gönderilmeye başlanılacağı ve bu uygulamanın 4 Eylül 2023 tarihi itibarıyla başlayacağı belirtilmişti.

Kurumun 26.08.2023 tarihinde yapmış olduğu yeni duyuruda SMS doğrulama adımının işletime alınmasının ertelendiğini belirtmiştir.

