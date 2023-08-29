Turkey:
Çalışılmadığına Dair Bildirim Giriş Sisteminin Sms Doğrulama Adımının Ertelenmesi Hakkında Duyuru
Sosyal Güvenlik Kurumu tarafından 09.08.2023 tarihinde
yapılan duyuruya göre
Çalışılmadığına Dair Bildirim
Giriş Sistemi uygulamasına giriş
güvenliğini artırmak amacıyla sms onay kodu
gönderilmeye başlanılacağı ve bu
uygulamanın 4 Eylül 2023 tarihi itibarıyla
başlayacağı belirtilmişti.
Kurumun 26.08.2023 tarihinde yapmış olduğu yeni
duyuruda SMS doğrulama adımının işletime
alınmasının ertelendiğini
belirtmiştir.
Duyurunun tamamına BURADAN ulaşabilirsiniz.
