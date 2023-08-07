Recent development

Within the scope of the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaras that occurred on and after 6 February 2023, Presidential Decree No. 125 on the Measures Taken in the Field of Labor and Social Security under the State of Emergency published in the Official Gazette dated 22 February 2023 and numbered 32112 ("Decree") provided more convenience in applications for short-time working allowance. In this regard, for short-time working applications made to the Turkish Employment Agency on the grounds of the regional crisis caused by the effects of the earthquakes, employers have been granted short-time working allowance upon their application. Click here to access our relevant newsletter dated 24 February 2023.

With Presidential Decision No. 7410 ("Decision") published in the Official Gazette dated 29 July 2023 and numbered 32263, short-time working alloawance periods in the scope of the aforementioned short-time working applications have been extended until 7 August 2023 without the need to determine eligibility anew.

What does the Decision regulate?

For workplaces that have applied for short-time working until or on 8 May 2023, on the grounds of the regional crisis caused by the effects of the earthquakes, the short-time working allowance period has been extended until 7 August 2023 without the need to determine eligibility anew, for the same employees who previously benefited from short-time working and under the same conditions, provided that their employers submit an application in this respect. In this context, the start date of the new extension period will be as follows:

The extension period will start as of 9 May 2023 (including this date) for workplaces whose short-time working period ended on or before 8 May 2023.

The extension period will start on the date that follows the end of the short-time working period, for the workplaces whose short-time working period ends after 8 May 2023.

Conclusion

The earthquakes that occurred in our country on and after 6 February 2023 continue to have an impact on working life. We advise employers to closely monitor all relevant legal developments within this scope.

