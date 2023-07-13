Turkey:
Kıdem Tazminatı Tavan Değişikliğine İlişkin Bülten
13 July 2023
Bener Law Office
Kıdem tazminatı tavanı brüt 23.489,83 TL
olarak yeniden belirlenmiştir.
Bu bilgi ışığında
01.07.2023 - 31.12.2023 tarihleri arasında,
kıdem tazminatı tavanı 23.489,83 TL olarak
uygulanacaktır.
