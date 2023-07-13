ARTICLE

New Law On The Protection Of Whistleblowers Coming Into Force In December 2021 (Whistleblower Directive) In Finland LKOS Law Office Finland is to enact in force the EU Whistleblower Directive ("Directive" (EU) 2019/1937) by national Informant Protection Act. For the purpose of the Directive, protection is available to persons...

Consideration And Deeds REVERA Today English law becomes common for practitioners outside of the United Kingdom due to its flexibility and widespread around the world. In this article we will briefly describe two issues...

Unusual And Onerous Non-Compete Restriction Is Potentially Enforceable – But The Employer's Delay Ruled Out An Interim Injunction Brahams Dutt Badrick French LLP Mr Couture began working for Jump Trading International Ltd (Jump), a leading trading and investment firm, in June 2016. He worked as a quantitative researcher in Jump's London-based trading team.

European AI Act Progresses To The Next Stage Of The Legislative Process Littler Mendelson On June 14, 2023, the European Parliament voted to approve the first draft of the new AI Act, the world's first comprehensive law regulating artificial intelligence ("AI").

New Law Offering Workplace Rights To Those With Caring Responsibilities Brahams Dutt Badrick French LLP The Carer's Leave Bill received Royal Assent on 24 May 2023, becoming the Carer's Leave Act 2023. The Act provides the pathway to new rights and protections at work for employees who have caring responsibilities.