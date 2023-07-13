Kıdem tazminatı tavanı brüt 23.489,83 TL olarak yeniden belirlenmiştir.

Bu bilgi ışığında 01.07.2023 - 31.12.2023 tarihleri arasında, kıdem tazminatı tavanı 23.489,83 TL olarak uygulanacaktır.

