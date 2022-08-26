The Ministry of Industry and Technology has announced the international talent transfer project to simplify the employment of the international technology talents in Türkiye.

The Ministry also states that that this project has been initiated to inform foreign technology experts and technology companies located in Türkiye who would like to employ these experts.

The details of this project can be summarized as below:

What is the purpose?

Accelerated and simplified work permit applications for foreign technology experts.

Who can benefit from the application?

Companies that carry out R&D and innovation-based activities in Türkiye can benefit from this project to employ foreign technology experts in Türkiye.

How to apply?

The work permit application can be done via the below links:

yetenektransferi.sanayi.gov.tr (In Turkish)

ecalismaizni.csgb.gov.tr (In Turkish)

For the detailed info and the application, you can click the link. (In Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.