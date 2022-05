ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Turkey

Discrimination By Perception And Association – What Employers Need To Know Wrigleys Solicitors By now, employers are likely to be well versed in the protections their employees have against discrimination, yet employers may still be caught out by the forms of direct discrimination which can arise even though the...

Employment Law Changes In The UK lus Laboris It's that time of the year when employment law changes traditionally take effect in the UK. There is little legislative change this April, but we expect new guidance on living with Covid...

Guidance For Employees On Settlement Agreements Gill Akaster In summary, a settlement agreement is a legally binding agreement between an employee and employer.

Guidance For Employers: Who Is Permitted To Take Leave For The Bank Holiday To Commemorate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee? Ogier This year, the annual Spring bank holiday will take place on Thursday 2 June 2022 instead of the last Monday in May 2022. This will be followed by an extra public holiday on...

When Can You Ask For A DBS Check? Ellis Jones Often we are asked by businesses whether they can introduce DBS checks for new staff, usually due to concerns surrounding both past and current convictions.