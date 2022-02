ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Turkey

How HR Can Prevent Staff From Working Extra Hours Russell-Cooke Solicitors Employees in the UK, pre-pandemic, worked the equivalent of £35 billion in unpaid overtime. These figures have risen during the pandemic.

WFH Employee Breach Of Contract? To Dismiss Or Not To Dismiss… Gunnercooke With UK workers advised to Work From Home (WFH) where possible due to the Omicron phase of the pandemic, some businesses will again struggle to have visibility over employee activity.

Employee Fairly Dismissed For Using Grievance Process As A ‘Repository Of Unresolved Complaints' Wrigleys Solicitors EAT decision highlights that abuse of the grievance process may give employers grounds to dismiss

The Right To Request Remote Work - Update For Employers In Ireland Maples Group The Draft Scheme of the Right to Request Remote Work Bill 2022 was published by the Irish government on Tuesday 25 January 2022.

Fear Of Catching COVID-19 Is Not A Protected Belief Under Discrimination Law Mayer Brown The Employment Tribunal has recently held that a claimant's belief in a fear of catching COVID-19 and a need to protect herself and others does not amount to a philosophical belief under the Equality Act 2010.