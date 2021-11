ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Turkey

3 Minutes On Essential Terms (Video) Arendt & Medernach "Essential terms" deal with factors that were decisive for an employee in signing their employment contract.

Employment Law Bulletin - October 2021 Wrigleys Solicitors This month we focus on the top ten frequently asked questions from our employer clients in relation to Covid-19 and the workplace.

Crossing The Line: Hospitality, Gifts, And Unfair Dismissal Morrison & Foerster LLP In a recent appeal at the EAT an individual (the "appellant"), who had been a senior employee of the employer (ISL), was found to have been fairly dismissed for gross misconduct...

UK Employment Law: Menopause And The Workplace Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart The impact of menopause in the workplace has recently been in the spotlight. On 23 July 2021, the UK House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee opened an inquiry titled...

New 2021 Minimum Wages Announced For Foreign Workers Envoy Global, Inc. The Serbian government has announced a minimum wage increase to RSD 183.93 per hour in 2021. The new wage levels apply nationwide.