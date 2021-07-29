ARTICLE

With the Official Gazette dated 27.02.2021 and numbered 31550, an amendment on the regulation regarding the working hours which cannot be distributed to weekdays.

Accordingly, Article 6-a of the mentioned regulation has been amended as the below;

The daily working hours cannot exceed 11 hours, and the night work cannot exceed 7.5 hours. The daily working hours cannot exceed 9 hours for the individuals using heavy vehicles with professional licenses, but that period can exceed 10 hours twice a week.

You can reach the related Law via the link. (In Turkish).

