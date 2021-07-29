Turkey:
Amendment On The Working Hours Regulation
With the Official Gazette dated 27.02.2021 and numbered 31550,
an amendment on the regulation regarding the working hours which
cannot be distributed to weekdays.
Accordingly, Article 6-a of the mentioned regulation has been
amended as the below;
The daily working hours cannot exceed 11 hours, and the night
work cannot exceed 7.5 hours. The daily working hours cannot exceed
9 hours for the individuals using heavy vehicles with professional
licenses, but that period can exceed 10 hours twice a week.
You can reach the related Law via the link. (In Turkish).
