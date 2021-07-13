ARTICLE

Short-term employment, unpaid pandemic leave, cash wage support & termination ban measures ended on June 30, 2021.

The employees subject to these measures would need to start their regular working schedules as of 1 July 2021.

Also, the support payments paid by the employers to the employees during the period of short-term employment or pandemic unpaid leave would be subject to social security premiums and income taxes.

You can view the details of the social security premium and income tax arrangements of these kinds of support payments via that link.

