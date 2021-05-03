The Communiqué about assignment/exemption letter has been announced by Ministry of Internal Affairs on April 29, 2021.

You can find the details below:

1. All previous exemption permits per the previously published Circular and the Circular numbered 7576 and dated April 27, 2021 for the production, manufacturing, supply, and logistics sectors will be abolished as of May 2 at 24.00.

2. As of Thursday April 29, 2021, all employees working under the exempt workplaces, factories, etc. should obtain "assignment/exemption letter" via e-Government portal.

You can find the link below:

https://www.turkiye.gov.tr/icisleri-e-basvuru

3. Upon this assignment letter application via e-Government portal, the NACE code (activity code) will be checked automatically and if the workplace is under exemption scope, the assignment letter would be prepared through the system.

4. On this application, the identity details of the individual, the reason of why the individual should go outside, their working time, workplace and residence address, service or car/vehicle plate info should also be included. And, that document should be signed by the authorized person/representative of the workplace.

5. If it is not possible to obtain this assignment letter via e-Government portal due to the technical reasons, the format on the appendix can be used temporarily valid for only 3 days. This document should also be signed by the authorized person/representative in the workplace.

6. The workplaces/employers would also be responsible for the accuracy of the information on the letters obtained from e-Government website or manually prepared.

7. These letters should be kept with the individuals working in exempt workplaces. In case of an inspection/control, these documents should be provided to the officials.

8. The information on these letters would also be transmitted to the system of the officials. In case of an inspection, if the officials realize an incompliance between the situation and the information on the letter, a judicial and administrative action will be taken against to the workplaces.

9. It is important to give guidance about these rules and encourage the workplaces to follow these rules by the professional chambers, agriculture chambers etc. organizations.

10. For the employees in public sector, a document named "Public Personnel Duty Notification Letter" would be prepared for them to be exempt during that period on public institutions.

You can reach the announcement of Ministry of Internal Affairs via that link. (In Turkish)

Also, you can reach that announcement's webpage via that link. (In Turkish)

