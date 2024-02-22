Turkey:
Ar-Ge Ve Destek Personeli İstihdami Teşvikleri İçin Sistem Açılmıştır
2024/01 dönemi MUHSGK yüklemeleri esnasında 5746
sayılı teşvikinde alınan uyarıya istinaden
sistemsel hatanın düzeltildiğini belirtmek
isteriz.
Sosyal Güvenlik Merkezleri tarafından AR-GE (5746)
sayılı kanun teşviki tanımlama sistemi
açılmış olup 2024/01 dönemine ait
beyannamede ilgili teşvikten bildirim
yapılabilmektedir.
