2024/01 dönemi MUHSGK yüklemeleri esnasında 5746 sayılı teşvikinde alınan uyarıya istinaden sistemsel hatanın düzeltildiğini belirtmek isteriz.

Sosyal Güvenlik Merkezleri tarafından AR-GE (5746) sayılı kanun teşviki tanımlama sistemi açılmış olup 2024/01 dönemine ait beyannamede ilgili teşvikten bildirim yapılabilmektedir.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.