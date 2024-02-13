03/02/2024 tarihli ve 32449 Sayılı Resmî Gazetede yayımlanan 7495 İşsizlik Sigortası Kanunu ile Bazı Kanunlarda Değişiklik Yapılmasına Dair Kanun'un 2 inci maddesi ile 4447 sayılı İşsizlik Kanunun geçici 10'uncu maddesinin uygulanma süresi 31/12/2025 tarihine kadar uzatılmıştır. Bu kapsamda 6111 sayılı kanun teşvikinden 31/12/2025 tarihine kadar işe alınan sigortalılar için yararlanılabilecektir.

Cumhurbaşkanı, bu maddenin uygulanma süresini 31/12/2026 tarihine kadar uzatmaya yetkilidir.

Kanun metninin BURADAN ulaşabilirsiniz.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.