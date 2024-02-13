Turkey:
6111 Teşvik Süresi 31/12/2025 Tarihine Kadar Uzatılmıştır
03/02/2024 tarihli ve 32449 Sayılı Resmî
Gazetede yayımlanan 7495 İşsizlik Sigortası
Kanunu ile Bazı Kanunlarda Değişiklik
Yapılmasına Dair Kanun'un 2 inci maddesi ile 4447
sayılı İşsizlik Kanunun geçici
10'uncu maddesinin uygulanma süresi 31/12/2025 tarihine
kadar uzatılmıştır. Bu kapsamda 6111
sayılı kanun teşvikinden 31/12/2025 tarihine kadar
işe alınan sigortalılar için
yararlanılabilecektir.
Cumhurbaşkanı, bu maddenin uygulanma süresini
31/12/2026 tarihine kadar uzatmaya yetkilidir.
Kanun metninin BURADAN ulaşabilirsiniz.
