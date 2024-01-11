ARTICLE

Turkey: Newsletter On New Minimum Wage And For Workplaces In Less Hazardous Class With Less Than 50 Employees; Postponement Of Certain Occupational Health And Safety Obligations

⮚ Minimum Wage announced for 2024:

Minimum wage applicable as of 01.01.2024 is announced as net TRY 17.002 (and gross TRY 20.002,50).

It is planned for above minimum wage to be applicable until 31.12.2024; however, an increase may be made during the year (although it is not planned currently).

⮚ Postponement of Certain Occupational Health and Safety Obligations for Workplaces in Less Hazardous Class with Less than 50 Employees:

Pursuant to Law No. 7491 published in the Official Gazette of 28.12.2023, the obligation to appoint a workplace doctor and an occupational safety specialist (already applicable to other workplaces) for workplaces in the less hazardous class with less than 50 employees has been postponed until 31.12.2024 .

