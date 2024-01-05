Turkey:
Aday Çırak ve Çıraklar İle İşletmelerde Mesleki Eğitim Gören, Staj Veya Tamamlayici Eğitime Devam Eden Öğrencilerin Ücretlerine İlişkin Devlet Katkısı Ödemeleri Güncellenmiştir
Aday çırak ve çıraklar ile
işletmelerde mesleki eğitim gören, staj veya
tamamlayıcı eğitime devam eden öğrencilere
ödenecek en az ücret ve devlet katkısı
tutarları 01.01.2024 tarihinden itibaren
aşağıdaki gibidir.
Ödenecek en az ücret: 5.100,64 TL
Kalfalık yeterliğini kazanan mesleki eğitim
merkezi 12'nci sınıf öğrencileri
için ödenecek en az ücret: 8.501,06 TL
20'den az personel çalıştıran
işletmeler için devlet katkısı tutarı:
1.700,21 TL
20 ve üzerinde personel çalıştıran
işletmeler için devlet katkısı tutarı:
3.400,42 TL
