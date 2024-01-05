Aday çırak ve çıraklar ile işletmelerde mesleki eğitim gören, staj veya tamamlayıcı eğitime devam eden öğrencilere ödenecek en az ücret ve devlet katkısı tutarları 01.01.2024 tarihinden itibaren aşağıdaki gibidir.

Ödenecek en az ücret: 5.100,64 TL

Kalfalık yeterliğini kazanan mesleki eğitim merkezi 12'nci sınıf öğrencileri için ödenecek en az ücret: 8.501,06 TL

20'den az personel çalıştıran işletmeler için devlet katkısı tutarı: 1.700,21 TL

20 ve üzerinde personel çalıştıran işletmeler için devlet katkısı tutarı: 3.400,42 TL

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.