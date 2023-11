ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Turkey

Everything You Need To Know About Maternity Leave And Pay Price Bailey For owner-managers, maternity law and the subsequent payments can feel like a financial burden and particularly complex. This article aims to provide a clear explanation of the rights...

Changes To Working Time, TUPE And The Return Of Rolled Up Holiday Pay For Some From 1 January 2024 Mayer Brown On 8 November 2023, the Government published its much-anticipated response to key employment law consultations announced earlier this year.

Government Announces Changes To Holiday Pay, TUPE And Working Time Rules Following Consultation Michelmores On 12 May 2023, the Government launched a consultation on reforms to the Working Time Regulations 1998 (WTR), holiday pay, and the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations (TUPE).

Government Announces Reforms To Working Time Rules On Holiday And TUPE Herbert Smith Freehills The Government has this week published its response to recent consultations (see here) on proposed changes to the Working Time Regulations (WTR) and TUPE.

**Wrigleys' Essential Employment Guide** The Redundancy Process (Part 2) Wrigleys Solicitors In this series of articles for employers, we consider the key elements of a fair redundancy process and some of the pitfalls to avoid along the way. Please see Part 1 of this guide which covers...