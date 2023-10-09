A communique concerning changes in hazard classifications has been published to remove some of the hazard classes and include new classes.
The Communique concerning changes in hazard classifications ("Communique") has been published in the National Gazette, numbered 32, 276. Accordingly, some hazard classes have been removed and new hazard classes have been included.
The removed classes are as follows:
|
Class Explanation
|
Hazard Class
|Electricity trading for consumers (excluding brokers and agents)
|Low
|Production activities concerning movies, videos, and television programmes (including documentary productions)
|Medium
|Activities for earning on movable assets (dividends, bank interests, profits in shares, etc.)
|Low
The newly included classes are as follows:
|
Class Explanation
|Hazard Class
|Electricity trading for consumers (excluding brokers and agents, and activities for charging stations for electric vehicles)
|Low
|Activities for charging stations for electric vehicles (cars, motorcycles, laptops, cell phones, etc.)
|Medium
|Production activities concerning movies, videos, and television programmes (including documentary productions; excluding production and broadcasting activities of influencers and vloggers)
|Medium
|Production and broadcasting activities for video contents (e.g., influencers and vloggers)
|Medium
|Activities for earning on movable assets (including dividends, bank interests, profits in shares, etc.; excluding earning wages)
|Low
|Activities for earning wages (per diem, etc.)
|Low
|Activities of joint health and safety units
|Medium
Key Points
- Some hazard classes have been removed.
- New hazard classes have been included.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.