The decision of the Minimum Wage Determination Commission has been published in the National Gazette on 24.06.2023. Accordingly, starting from 01.07.2023 and until 31.12.2023, the monthly gross National Minimum Wage has been determined as TRY 13.414,50 (which corresponds to net TRY 11.402,32).

The previous National Minimum Wage, which was in effect between 01.01.2023 – 31.06.2023, was gross TRY 10.008 (which corresponded to net TRY 8.506,80).

