Turkey:
The National Minimum Wage Has Been Increased
04 August 2023
L&E Global
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The decision of the Minimum Wage Determination Commission has
been published in the National Gazette on 24.06.2023. Accordingly,
starting from 01.07.2023 and until 31.12.2023, the monthly gross
National Minimum Wage has been determined as TRY 13.414,50 (which
corresponds to net TRY 11.402,32).
The previous National Minimum Wage, which was in effect between
01.01.2023 – 31.06.2023, was gross TRY 10.008 (which
corresponded to net TRY 8.506,80).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Turkey
Mental Health - Reasonable Adjustments
Simons Muirhead & Burton
Despite the fact that ACAS published their guidance aimed at helping employers and employees to understand workplace adjustments for mental health at the end of April 2023 this year...
"Bad Leaver": Is There Anything That I Can Do?
Forsters
By accepting a new role in the UK, I shall be treated as a "bad leaver" by my current employer and forfeit significant equity and deferred payments: is there anything that I can do?