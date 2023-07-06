Recent Developments

Pursuant to Article 39 of the Labor Code and Article 11 of the Minimum Salary Regulation ("Regulation"), the Minimum Salary Determination Commission ("Commission") has decided on the minimum salary applicable to the second half of 2023. Pursuant to the Commission's decision dated 20 June 2023, the new minimum salary and the new minimum salary support was determined. The decision has been published in the Official Gazette dated 24 June 2023.

The new minimum salary and the new minimum salary support determined by the Commission's decision is effective as of 1 July 2023.

What does the Commission's decision say?

As of 1 July 2023, the net monthly minimum salary is TRY 11,402.32, whereas the gross amount is TRY 13,414.50. The total monthly gross cost for the employer has, on the other hand, been updated to TRY 15,762.04. The minimum salary support, which will be valid for the July – December period of 2023, is also updated to TRY 500. These amounts will be valid until 31 December 2023 unless a new Commission decision is made.

Conclusion

In the context of the Commission's decision, we recommend that employers review their employees' salaries and make adjustments, as necessary, to comply with the aforementioned decision.

