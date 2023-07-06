The Regulation on Business Lines which was published on 19.12.2012 has been amended and new provisions have been included within the regulation. Please find below the list of new amendments and provisions:

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has the right to determine the business line of the workplace in accordance with the registered information of the workplace, tax certificate, records of the commercial registry gazette, and information stored by the professional associations.

The employer, employer's union or the employees' union can apply for the determination of the business line of the workplace.

The Directorate General of Labour is authorised to request necessary information from the employer or other organisations, to call related parties for a meeting, and to perform an on-site examination.

Following the business line's determination, it shall be announced through the Official Gazette, and the employer, employer's union or the employees' union will have the right to file a lawsuit against such determination within 15 days following the announcement. If any previously mentioned party files a lawsuit against the determination, they will also be required to submit their letter of objection to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security within 6 business days.

If a union's authorisation process has been initiated, the business line determination shall be valid starting from the next term. Terms start on January and July of each year.

Key Points

