"The Law on the Amendment to the Social Security and General Health Insurance Law and the Statutory Decree-Law No. 375" which is approved by the General Assembly of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey on the 1st of March 2023, has come into force by approval of the President and published in the Official Gazette on the 3rd of March 2023. According to this Law: The individuals whose first social security registration date is before September 8, 1999, and who completed the insurance period of 20 years for women and 25 years for men will be able to retire regardless of age.

To retire, it is also needed to complete the SSI premium day condition, (which varies between 5,000 and 5,975 days and can be check via e-State – e-Devlet online portal) depending on the date of social security registration.

5% support contribution will be given to the employer for all employees who start working again in the same workplace within 30 days after retirement.

All institutions (SSK, Bag-Kur and Retirement Fund) will be included in this regulation.

How to Apply for Retirement via E-Government System? First, an employee must receive a written document stating that "S/he qualifies for retirement/receives severance payment" from SSI and deliver it to the employer along with the resignation petition due to retirement reason. However, since the time to receive this document may be delayed due to the intensity of the Institution, employers can make the termination without this letter (with the control of the information that the employee can access from the "Çalisma Hayatim" page via the e-Devlet system). After the termination with the retirement reason, the below steps would need to be taken on e-State (e-Devlet) system: After logging in to the e-devlet system, the section named "GELIR, AYLIK ÖDENEK TALEP BELGESININ VERILMESI" should be searched. You can directly reach this section via the link. You should click the "YENI BASVURU" tab on the related screen. "YASLILIK AYLIGI" should be selected as the relevant type on the screen. According to the scope of SSK or Bagkur, "4A SSK" or "4B Bagkur" should be selected and the "BASVUR" button should be clicked. Turkish ID number, name-surname, and residence address information come into the system directly. However, the bank to which the salary payment will be made should be selected and the requested branch of the bank should be written in the explanation section and other contact information should be filled in. "Aylik aliyor mu?" to the question; If there is another ongoing monthly, EVET, if not, HAYIR should be marked. When the "ILERI" and "BASVUR" buttons are clicked, the information will be sent to SSI. SSI will return in writing after completing the monthly retirement allowance process. In addition, the status of the applications can also be checked via e-devlet. Employees will be able to apply for retirement as of this month and their retirement allowances/pensions will be paid to their bank accounts in the following month after the application. Within this scope; the employees who will apply until the 31st of March 2023, will receive their first retirement allowances/pensions in April 2023. You can reach the related Law via the link (In Turkish).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.