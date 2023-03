ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Turkey

EU Whistleblowing Update – January 2023 WhistleB This first EU Whistleblower Directive webinar of 2023 featured NAVEX whistleblowing expert Jan Stappers and Susan Battye, Partner at Walkers (Ireland) LLP. The session focused...

Is Using The F-Bomb At Work Still Offensive? Herrington Carmichael Ms Hasmita Dadhania was employed by SAP (UK) Limited (SAP) as a Service Account Manager. On 20 April 2020, Dadhania attended a meeting with her supervisor...

Cyprus Remote Employer Payroll Scheme For EU Companies (Hire Directly Employees In Cyprus) CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd Cyprus have introduced the remote employer scheme where an EU Company can hire anyone in Cyprus without the need of establishing a Cyprus Branch or a Cyprus Subsidiary Company.

New EU Employment Regulations 2023 Flynn O'Driscoll On the 16th of December 2022, the Government announced the introduction of the European Union (Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions) Regulations 2022 (the "Regulations").

LGBT+ Rights At Work: No Room For Complacency Lewis Silkin Protection from discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation was first introduced in the UK in 2003, and on the grounds of gender reassignment in 2010. Much has changed since then.