Turkey:
Aday Çirak Ve Çiraklar Ile Işletmelerde Mesleki Eğitim Gören, Staj Veya Tamamlayici Eğitime Devam Eden Öğrencilerin Ücretlerine Ilişkin Alt Sinirlar Ile Bu Ücretlere Yönelik Devlet Katkisi Ödemeleri 1.01.2023 Tarihinden Itibaren Güncellenmiştir
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Asgari ücretin Ocak dönemi itibariyle
güncellenmesine istinaden 1.01.2023 tarihinde geçerli
olacak devlet katkısı tutarları
aşağıdaki gibidir.
Ödenecek en az ücret: 2.552,04 TL
Kalfalık yeterliğini kazanan mesleki eğitim
merkezi 12'nci sınıf öğrencileri
için ödenecek en az ücret: 4.253,40 TL
20'den az personel çalıştıran
işletmeler için devlet katkısı tutarı:
1.701,36 TL
20 ve üzerinde personel çalıştıran
işletmeler için devlet katkısı tutarı:
850,68 TL
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Turkey
Can I Monitor My Employees And Workers?
Herrington Carmichael
The data protection laws in the UK are currently governed by the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA 2018) and the UK General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR).
New Law Aiming To Address Employees' Work-life Balance
Michael Kyprianou Advocates & Legal Consultants
The House of Representatives on 2 December 2022 approved the passing of the "Leave (Paternity, Parental, Caring, Force Majeure) and flexible working arrangements for work-life balance Law of 2022...