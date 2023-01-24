Asgari ücretin Ocak dönemi itibariyle güncellenmesine istinaden 1.01.2023 tarihinde geçerli olacak devlet katkısı tutarları aşağıdaki gibidir.

Ödenecek en az ücret: 2.552,04 TL

Kalfalık yeterliğini kazanan mesleki eğitim merkezi 12'nci sınıf öğrencileri için ödenecek en az ücret: 4.253,40 TL

20'den az personel çalıştıran işletmeler için devlet katkısı tutarı: 1.701,36 TL

20 ve üzerinde personel çalıştıran işletmeler için devlet katkısı tutarı: 850,68 TL

