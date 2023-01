ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Turkey

Employment Law – What's On The Horizon In 2023? Mayer Brown With 2022 now over, we look ahead to the key developments that look set to shape the UK employment legal landscape in 2023 and beyond.

A Guide To Fair And Unfair Dismissal Giambrone & Partners Dismissal of an employee must be managed within the law and adhere to employee rights in the Employment Rights Act 1966. There are various ways in which an employee can be dismissed.

Looking Ahead To 2023 Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP As the new year is fast approaching, we're waiting with bated breath for Prince Harry's new book, the Rugby World Cup, Doctor Who's 60th anniversary and of course, the potential UK employment...

Whats Happening In Employment Law In Ireland In 2023 Lewis Silkin The whirlwind of workplace and employment law developments we saw in 2022 is set to continue with multiple proposals for reform in the pipeline, including requirements...

What's Happening In Employment Law In 2023? Lewis Silkin There's lots happening in employment law all of a sudden. 2023 looks set to be a year in which major employment law changes are shaped and fleshed out.