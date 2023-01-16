ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Based on the Decision of the Minimum Wage Determination Commission ("Decision") published by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security in the Official Gazette dated 29.12.2022, the monthly gross salary amount to be paid to the foreign employee should be amended in 2023 and commensurate with the position considered. Specifically:

High level managers and pilots cannot be paid less than 6.5 times the minimum wage (or 65.052,00 TRY gross/mo );

); Department managers and engineers/architects cannot be paid less than 4 times the minimum wage (or 40.032,00 TRY gross/mo );

); An employee who will work in a position requiring expertise (note: this is not defined) and a teacher cannot be paid less than 3 times the minimum wage (or 30.024,00 TRY gross/mo );

); Tourism Sector: an Employee who will work as an acrobat or similar positions for tourism and animation organizations and masseurs/SPA therapists cannot be paid less than 2 times the minimum wage (or 20.016,00 TRY gross/mo );

); All others (i.e sale officer, low level marketing officer) cannot be paid less than 1.5 times the minimum wage (or 15.012,00 TRY gross/mo ).

). Household workers cannot be paid less than minimum wage.

Salary requirements above are not inclusive of benefits of any kind, whether housing, bonus, etc. Also, the Salary requirements must be maintained throughout the validity of the work permit.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.