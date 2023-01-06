The Decision of the Minimum Wage Determination Commission ("Decision") has been published by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security in the Official Gazette dated 29.12.2022.

As per the Decision, minimum wage for one day of normal work for all kinds of employees working with an employment contract nationwide, regardless of whether covered by the Labor Law, has been determined as TRY 333,60 between 01.01.2023 and 31.12.2023.

In this respect, monthly minimum wage will be gross TRY 10.008,00 (net TRY 8,506.00) between 01.01.2023 – 31.12.2023 .

In addition, pursuant to the Decision, it has been announced that the minimum wage support given to employers will be 250 TL between January and June 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.