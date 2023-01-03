ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Recent developments

Pursuant to the Article 39 of the Labor Code and Article 11 of the Minimum Salary Regulation (“Regulation“), the Minimum Salary Determination Commission (“Commission“) has decided on the minimum salary applicable for 2023. Pursuant to the decision of the Commission dated 22 December 2022, the new minimum salary has been determined. The decision has been published in the Official Gazette dated 29 December 2022.

The new minimum salary determined by the Commission's decision is effective as of 1 January 2023.

What does the Commission's decision say?

As of 1 January 2023, the net monthly minimum salary is TRY 8,506.80, whereas the gross amount is TRY 10,008. The total monthly gross cost for the employer has, on the other hand, been updated to TRY 11,759.40. These amounts will be valid until 31 December 2023 unless a new Commission decision is made.

In addition, as per the Regulation, the Commission's decisions will enter into force on the date of publication, unless decided otherwise. Thus, the new minimum salary amount is effective as of 1 January 2023.

Conclusion

In the context of the Commission's decision, we recommend employers review their employees' salaries and make adjustments, as necessary, to comply with the aforementioned decision.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.