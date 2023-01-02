Turkey:
6111 Teşvik Süresi 31/12/2023 Tarihine Kadar Uzatilmiştir
4447 sayılı İşsizlik Kanunun geçici
10'uncu maddesinin uygulanma süresinin 31/12/2023
tarihine kadar uzatılmasına, 4447 Sayılı
Kanun'un geçici 10'uncu maddesinin on ikinci
fıkrası gereğince karar verilmiştir.
İlgili duyurunun tamamına
BURADAN ulaşabilirsiniz.
