4447 sayılı İşsizlik Kanunun geçici 10'uncu maddesinin uygulanma süresinin 31/12/2023 tarihine kadar uzatılmasına, 4447 Sayılı Kanun'un geçici 10'uncu maddesinin on ikinci fıkrası gereğince karar verilmiştir.

İlgili duyurunun tamamına  BURADAN ulaşabilirsiniz.

