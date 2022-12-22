Turkey:
Türkiye - Iran Social Security Administrative Agreement Approved
22 December 2022
CottGroup
The Bilateral Social Security Administrative Agreement between
Türkiye and Iran has been approved by the decision published
on the Official Gazette dated December 15, 2022 and numbered
32044.
The scope of the Administrative Agreement is as below:
- Sickness and maternity allowances.
- Old age, disability and death pensions.
- Funeral allowance.
- Occupational diseases.
You can reach the Social Security Administrative Agreement via
that link (In Turkish).
