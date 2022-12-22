The Bilateral Social Security Administrative Agreement between Türkiye and Iran has been approved by the decision published on the Official Gazette dated December 15, 2022 and numbered 32044.

The scope of the Administrative Agreement is as below:

  • Sickness and maternity allowances.
  • Old age, disability and death pensions.
  • Funeral allowance.
  • Occupational diseases.

You can reach the Social Security Administrative Agreement via that link (In Turkish).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.