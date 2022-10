ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Turkey

Higher Levels Of Age Discrimination Cases Are Emerging As Older Employees Do Not Fear Not Receiving A Reference Giambrone & Partners The past two the three years have seen the biggest changes to the workplace in recent years, from Zoom meetings to hybrid working.

The Repeal Of The New IR35 Regime: How Will The Market And HMRC React? Osborne Clarke The staffing supply chain will need to address a range of questions in a new world that may be more complex and risky...

Court Of Appeal Overturns Injunction Against Termination And Re-instatement Wrigleys Solicitors Decision means Tesco may proceed with a ‘fire and rehire' process to withdraw benefits.

International Data Transfer Of HR Data From The EU To Non-EU Entities – The Deadline For Adapting SCCs Is December 27, 2022 Littler Mendelson The EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) regulates the transfer of personal data in the European Union. For many multinational employers, Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs)...

An Update On The Right To Request Remote Working Lewis Silkin This Autumn, the Irish government plans to progress legislation on an employee's right to request remote working arrangements as a matter of priority.