Key Points

The government of Turkey introduced new monthly minimum wage requirements for foreign nationals beginning 1 July 2022

Overview

The government of Turkeyupdated its monthly minimum wage requirementson 1 July 2022. Sponsoring employers must meet the following requirements:

Gross minimum monthly wage: 6,471.00 Turkish Lira (TRY)

Net minimum monthly wage: 5,500.00 TRY

The minimum salary requirements differ based on position:

High level managers must be paid 6.5 times the minimum wage (42,61.00 TRY gross per month).

Department managers and engineers or architects cannot be paid less than four times the minimum wage (25,884.00 TRY gross per month).

Positions requiring expertise must be paid three times the minimum wage (19,413.00 TRY gross per month).

All others (for example: sales officer, low level marketing officer) must be paid 1.5 times the minimum wage (9,706.50 TRY gross per month).

Salary requirements must continue to be met throughout the validity of the work permit.

What are the Changes?

The government of Turkey introduced new monthly minimum wage requirements on 1 July 2022. Minimum salary requirements will vary depending on the position of the foreign national employee.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 7 July 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.