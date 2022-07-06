Recent Developments

Pursuant to the decision of the Minimum Salary Determination Commission ("Commission") dated 1 July 2022, minimum salary has been increased. The decision has been published in the (second) Official Gazette dated 1 July 2022.

As a result of the amendment to the Minimum Salary Regulation ("Regulation"), which was published in the Official Gazette dated 1 July 2022, the new minimum salary is effective as of 1 July 2022.

What Do the Commission's Decision and the Amendment to the Regulation Say?

As of 1 July 2022, the net monthly minimum salary is TRY 5,500.35, whereas the gross amount is TRY 6,471. The total monthly gross cost for the employer has, on the other hand, been updated to TRY 7,603.43. These amounts will be valid until 31 December 2022.

In addition, the Regulation stipulated that the Commission's decisions would enter into force as of the first day of the following month. With the aforementioned amendment to the Regulation, the Commission's decisions will enter into force on the date of publication, unless decided otherwise. Thus, the new minimum salary amount is effective as of 1 July 2022.

Conclusion

We recommend employers to review their employees' salaries and make adjustments, as necessary, to be in line with the Commission's aforementioned decision.

