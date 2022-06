ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Turkey

AI That Detects Your Emotions: Issues For Employment? lus Laboris The development of Empathetic AI, which purports to be able to detect human emotions, raises significant questions for employment, particularly around data privacy and potential bias.

Supreme Court Due To Provide Clarity On Holiday Pay Calculation For Workers With Irregular Hours Ellis Jones A Supreme Court judgment is eagerly awaited by employers where clarity is expected to be provided on how to approach calculating holiday pay for workers with irregular hours.

Largest Unfair Dismissal Compensation Award Ordered - Update For Employers In Ireland Maples Group The recent Workplace Relations Commission ("WRC") decision by Adjudication Officer ("AO") Breffni O'Neill, represents the largest award to an employee to date.

Extension On The Ban On Exclusivity Clauses Announced Wrigleys Solicitors Move follows consultation which ran between December 2020 and February 2021.

Court Of Appeal Decision Gives Comfort On Employment Status For Tax Purposes Lewis Silkin The Court of Appeal has held that when determining employment status of an individual for tax purposes the contractual terms should not be disregarded unless they are unrealistic.