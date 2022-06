ARTICLE

AI That Detects Your Emotions: Issues For Employment? lus Laboris The development of Empathetic AI, which purports to be able to detect human emotions, raises significant questions for employment, particularly around data privacy and potential bias.

Queen's Speech And Employment Law 2022 Wrigleys Solicitors We set out the key takeaways for employers from this year's Queen's speech. There were relatively few items mentioned in this year's Queen's speech of specific relevance to employers.

Supreme Court Due To Provide Clarity On Holiday Pay Calculation For Workers With Irregular Hours Ellis Jones A Supreme Court judgment is eagerly awaited by employers where clarity is expected to be provided on how to approach calculating holiday pay for workers with irregular hours.

Largest Unfair Dismissal Compensation Award Ordered - Update For Employers In Ireland Maples Group The recent Workplace Relations Commission ("WRC") decision by Adjudication Officer ("AO") Breffni O'Neill, represents the largest award to an employee to date.

EU Whistleblowing Directive: The Most Frequently Asked Questions Six Months On Safecall When the EU Whistleblowing Protection Directive came into force on 21st December 2021, governments and organisations across EU countries began to introduce the rules into their national laws.