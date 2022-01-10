Turkey:
Employer Implementation Communiqué Is Abolished
10 January 2022
CottGroup
With the Official Gazette numbered 31712 and dated 07.01.2022,
the Social Security Employer Implementation Communiqué
published in the Official Gazette numbered 28398 and dated
01.09.2021 has been abolished.
The related statements would still be in force in the other
Circulars, Communiqués, and Regulations of the Social Security Institution.
You can reach the related Official Gazette via the link (In Turkish.)
