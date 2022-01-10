ARTICLE

With the Official Gazette numbered 31712 and dated 07.01.2022, the Social Security Employer Implementation Communiqué published in the Official Gazette numbered 28398 and dated 01.09.2021 has been abolished.

The related statements would still be in force in the other Circulars, Communiqués, and Regulations of the Social Security Institution.

You can reach the related Official Gazette via the link (In Turkish.)

