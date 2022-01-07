ARTICLE

a. Minimum Wage

In the press release dated December 16, 2021, the Ministry of Labor, along with the Minimum Wage Determination Committee has announced the minimum wage to be effective for the year of 2022, as shown in the table below.

TERM GROSS NET 2022 Year 5,004.00-TRY 4,253.40-TRY

In addition, there will be some changes on income and stamp tax implications as of 01.01.2022.

b. Monthly SSI Base and Ceiling Parameters

As per Article 82 of the 5510 numbered SSI Law, the SSI base and the SSI ceiling are determined by taking the minimum wage into account. The SSI ceiling is calculated as 7,5 times the minimum wage. The below table shows the legal parameters in regards to 2022.

SSI Monthly SSI Base Monthly SSI Ceiling 2022 5,004.00-TRY 37,530.00-TRY

Minimum Subsistence Allowance is abolished as of Jan, 2022.

