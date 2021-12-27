Following the Social Security Institution's announcement dated 11.12.2021 and the circular numbered 2021/38 ("Circular"), the deadline for employersto submit e-notification application, as per Regulation on Electronic Notification before Social Security Institution ("Regulation"), has been postponed to 31.01.2022.

In addition, employers, that need to acquire an e-notification address within the scope of the Regulation, are required to apply at www.turkiye.gov.tr (via e-Devlet) and such application procedure and details are detailed in the Circular.

