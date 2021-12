ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Turkey

Working Anywhere – Why Cyprus, Malta And Portugal Are Popular Jurisdictions For Digital Nomads Dixcart Group Limited Over recent years the concept of remote working has become an every day reality. Technology has improved and the way the workplace is structured is changing...

Employment Appeal Tribunal Rejects Discriminatory Dismissal Claim: Employer's Knowledge Of Disability Required W Legal A recent Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) decision rejected a disability discrimination claim when the employer only knew about the disability after the employee's dismissal.

Ireland Update: Clarity And Change For Whistleblowing Walkers The recent Supreme Court decision in Baranya v Rosderra Irish Meats Group Limited [2021] has important implications for employers addressing protected disclosures made in the workplace.

**Wrigleys' Essential Guide** The Disciplinary Process Wrigleys Solicitors In this series of articles, Wrigleys' employment team explores the disciplinary process, offering guidance on key steps for employers.

Data Protection Commission Issues Updated Guidance On Processing COVID-19 Vaccination Data Arthur Cox The Data Protection Commission has issued updated Guidance on Processing COVID-19 Vaccination Data in the context of Employment and the Work Safely Protocol here.