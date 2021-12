Çalışanlara verilen eğitimlerin karşılığında iş sözleşmelerinde cezai şart belirlenip belirlenemeyeceği hakkında değerlendirme

ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Turkey

Is The Menopause A Disability Under The Equality Act 2010? Wrigleys Solicitors Recent case considered whether menopausal symptoms could have substantial adverse impact on claimant.

Administrators Can Be Liable For Criminal Charges For Breaching Employment Law Gowling WLG Criminal prosecutions for administrators are rare, and rarer still are prosecutions under employment legislation.

Staff Rewards Don't Have To Cost The Earth Albert Goodman A year ago Elaine Grose, Albert Goodman's Senior Tax Manager, shared her thoughts on how providers can thank their keyworkers without breaking the bank.

NDA's Bowled Out? When Should You Not Use A Non-Disclosure Agreement Withers LLP Azeem Rafiq's employment tribunal claim against Yorkshire County Cricket was settled within 72 hours of new chair, Lord Patel being appointed.

Germany Introduces Strict Workplace Access Rules Mayer Brown As of next week, only vaccinated, recently recovered and tested employees may access the workplace.