The employee education level information field has become mandatory on the Social Security registration portal.
Accordingly, the appropriate one of the below options would need to be chosen to complete the social security registration process of the employee.
- Illiterate
- Primary school
- Secondary School
- High school or equivalent
- Higher or faculty
- Master
- Doctorate
Employers can choose the appropriate option regarding their education level/graduation information and complete the registration process.
