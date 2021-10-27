Social Security Institution has published a new Circular numbered 2021/36 on 21.10.2021 and made some amendments on the Circular numbered 2020/20 regarding two subjects: 1.1 - The documents required on the workplace registration declaration processes to be made by the employers and 1.2 - The processes to be done by the SSI unit after the workplace declaration submission.

Per the new Circular, the required documents for the workplace declarations can be submitted in hand, via postal, or through the online portal.

Also, the required document for the workplace registration amendments can be submitted via an online electronic portal.

Regarding the processes to be done by the SSI unit, the workplace registration would be done by the SSI unit upon submission of the workplace declaration. The scanned copies of the required documents regarding the workplace registration or any other documents requested by the SSI unit would need to be uploaded to the online system. If these documents are not uploaded to the system for workplace registration or any other purposes, these would need to be submitted in hand or via mail to the related SSI office.

You can reach the SSI Circular via the link (In Turkish.)

