ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Turkey

Senior Executive Exited In "sham" Redundancy Was Victim Of Pregnancy And Maternity Discrimination Brahams Dutt Badrick French LLP In the recent case of Shipp v City Sprint UK Limited an Employment Tribunal unanimously held that a senior employee was unfairly dismissed, harassed and discriminated against on the grounds of maternity/pregnancy and sex.

Employer's Failure To Consider Flexible Working Has Costly Consequences Shoosmiths The shift to flexible working has never been more pronounced than now as we make a steady return to the workplace following the pandemic.

Employee Able To Proceed With A Victimisation Claim Concerning His Employer's Failure To Furlough Him Trowers & Hamlins The claimant had previously brought various claims against his employer.

October 2021 - Case Law Update Shoosmiths In our final quarterly case law update for 2021, we look at some of the key cases published since July 2021 and consider the lessons we can learn from them.

Pensions Law Is Changing On 1 October 2021 - Are You Ready? Gowling WLG On 1 October 2021, key provisions of the Pension Schemes Act 2021 (PSA 2021) come into force. Trustees and sponsors of occupational pension schemes will be under a new regulatory regime...