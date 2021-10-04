ARTICLE

Turkey: Regarding The Declaration Of Employee On Sick Leave

SSI has abolished the Communiqué regarding the regulation about the declaration obligation of employees on sick leave and not working.

The statement on the Official Gazette is as below:

The Communiqué published on the Official Gazette numbered 27579 and dated 12.05.2010 regarding the declaration obligation of the employees with health report and not working has been abolished.

In the meantime, the declaration obligation is still in force due to the Social Security Processes Regulation Article 40/9.

