Regulation regarding the Electronic Notification by the Social Security Institution ("the Regulation") has been published at the Official Gazette on 24.09.2021 by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security of the Turkish Republic in order to determine the procedures and principles for the notification transactions to be made in the electronic environment. Within the scope of the Regulation, there are essential obligations imposed on employers which are mentioned below.

All documents required to be notified by SSI may be notified to the employers in electronic environment as per the provisions of the Regulation.

Important Obligations of the Employers Pursuant to the Regulation:

Employers are obliged to obtain and use electronic notification address .

. Employers who have to obtain an electronic notification address are obliged to apply within 3 months following the effective date of the Regulation , through the system determined by SSI.

, through the system determined by SSI. Employers that will commence employing employees after the effective date of the Regulation are obliged to apply for such electronic notification within 3 months following the month/period in which they started to employ such employees.

