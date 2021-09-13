ARTICLE

Social Security Institution has published Communiqué No. 2021/30 regarding the postponement on the SSI premium debt inspection for 5 points premium discount.

You can find the details of the Communiqué on below:

With SSI Communiqué No. 2021/26, it was stated that to be eligible for 5 points SSI premium discount, there should be no outstanding premium payments, unemployment premiums, administrative fines or late payment interest for all entities, branches, etc. within Turkey as of September 2021 (September 2021 Income Tax and Social Security Premium Declaration.)

With the new Communique; it is decided that the date/period has been postponed to 01.01.2022 (as of January 2022 Withholding and Premium Service Declaration.) Accordingly, there should be no SSI premium debt for any entity, branch, etc. within Turkey as of January 2022 to be eligible for 5 points premium discount.

You can reach the SSI Communiqué via the link (In Turkish.)

