Social Security Institution has published a General Instruction letter numbered 30785909 and dated 08.09.2021 to postpone the obligations due to the flood & fire disasters.

You can find the details of that General Letter below:

For Düzce province, between 06.07.2021 - 31.07.2021

For Rize province, between 14.07.2021 - 31.07.2021,

For Artvin province, between 22.07.2021 - 31.07.2021 (since 31.07.2021 is the weekend, the date is 02.08.2021, included)

For Antalya, Mersin, and Osmaniye provinces, between 28.07.2021 - 26.08.2021 (included)

For Adana and Muğla provinces, between 29.07.2021 - 26.08.2021 (included)

For Muğla province Menteşe region, between 03.08.2021 - 26.08.2021 (included)

For Yatağan region, between 06.08.2021 -26.08.2021 (included)

All declaration obligations (except occupational accident and illness) have been postponed to 27.09.2021 for the employers who have employees working under Law No. 5510 Article 4/a and for the self-employed individuals working under Law No. 5510 Article 4/b.

You can reach the related General Letter via the link (In Turkish.)

