ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

2021 minimum wage support has come into force with the Law No. 7333 published in the Official Gazette dated 28.07.2021 and numbered 31551.

Based on that, in case that all conditions are met, the minimum wage support will be automatically deducted from the social security premium payments on the upcoming periods by the Social Security Institution without any application.

The minimum wage support amount for 2021 would be 2.5 TRY daily and 75 TRY monthly.

The conditions required for minimum wage support can be summarized as below:

This support would be applicable for the employees working under status 4/a.

This support would be applicable for the employees who has daily social security premium base amount of 147 TRY or less in the same month of 2020 calendar year. The amount would be deducted upon submission of the related month in 2021 calendar year after comparison with the same month in 2020.

Also, this social security base amount would be applied as 294 TRY for the workplaces that has collective agreement.

This support would be applicable as of January 2021 with the daily amount of 2.5 TRY, and that amount will be multiplied by the social security days in the related month and will automatically be deducted from the social security premium payments without an application.

Comparing the same month in 2020, in case that the number of employees declared to the Social Security Institution is less than the number of employees at the same month in 2020, that minimum wage support would not be applicable.

You can reach the related Law via the link. (In Turkish).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.