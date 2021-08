ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Turkey

COVID-19 Cases Reach The Employment Tribunal Shakespeare Martineau For over a year now employers have had to deal with a number of previously unheard of issues such as furlough leave, self-isolation and making workplaces "COVID secure".

Negotiating Settlement Agreements: Top Tips Shakespeare Martineau Settlement agreements, when used appropriately, are an essential part of most organisations HR strategy. They offer a way for an employer and the employee to agree terms for the employee's exit.

2020 Vision: The Year Ahead In Danish Employment Law lus Laboris What can employers in Denmark expect in 2020? This article sets out some of the hot topics for the year.

End Of UK Lockdown Restrictions: What Does The New Workplace Safety Guidance Say? lus Laboris The UK government has updated its guidance on how to make workplaces Covid secure from today, 19 July 2021 when England moves to step 4 and most COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Blowing The Whistle. What's Wrong With Corporate Culture? Withers LLP Nobody goes into their workplace hoping to discover wrongdoing. Yet if an individual does discover a serious issue, such as financial impropriety or a safety violation...